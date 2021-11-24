burglary

Video shows dozens of burglars run through Oakland clothing store in latest Bay Area retail heist

Clothing store Prime 356 says this is the second time they've been hit in a month.
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Bay Area grapples with a string of organized retail thefts across several cities, a store in Oakland says it was hit hard Monday.

RELATED: CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols near major CA shopping centers after brazen robberies

New video shows the burglary yesterday at the Prime 356 clothing store.

Prime 365 says more than 30 burglars ran through their store.

In the video, you can see a long line of people rushing in, and in once instance, even pushing each other out of the way to grab hats off a shelf:
The clothing store, 356 Prime, says this is the second time they've been hit in about a month's time.



Police say they are looking to identify any suspects.

On a GoFundMe page - store management says this is the second time they've been burglarized in the past month.

The store says it did what it could to improve security after the first incident and find it "disheartening" to be hit again just one month later.

WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery
Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.



