jeff adachi

Key witness in the death investigation of San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi speaks to I-Team

EMBED <>More Videos

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team spoke with Susie Kurtz, a San Francisco realtor. She was interviewed by police one week ago, at the building where San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi fell ill Friday, February 22.

Adachi passed away at the age of 59, from a heart attack. Autopsy results have not been released.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation

When Kurtz talked to the I-Team's Dan Noyes, she described her friendship with Adachi, how and why she provided the apartment and a harrowing call from a friend of Adachi's we know only as "Caterina."

VIDEO: ABC7 obtains SFPD report on Jeff Adachi death

EMBED More News Videos

Adachi Investigation



Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscojeff adachicourtsfpdpoliticsi teampolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ABC7 obtains SFPD report on Jeff Adachi death
Longtime SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi dies suddenly at 59
JEFF ADACHI
SF public defender Adachi remembered as a warrior for poor, minority communities
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi dies at 59
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Adachi death investigation speaks to I-Team
TOP STORIES
Sonoma County estimates $155M in flood damages
2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
West Point cadet from Concord dies after skiing accident
Oakland teachers' union postpones vote on tentative agreement
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Family at center of tragic Emeryville crash speaks out
Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
Show More
Video shows SF Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
Accuweather Forecast: Morning rain, afternoon showers
SpaceX launches first craft into space since 2011
No criminal charges for San Mateo Co. deputies in Tasing death
Guerneville residents get first look at flooding damage
More TOP STORIES News