Key witness in the death investigation of San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi speaks to I-Team

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team spoke with Susie Kurtz, a San Francisco realtor. She was interviewed by police one week ago, at the building where San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi fell ill Friday, February 22.Adachi passed away at the age of 59, from a heart attack. Autopsy results have not been released.When Kurtz talked to the I-Team's Dan Noyes , she described her friendship with Adachi, how and why she provided the apartment and a harrowing call from a friend of Adachi's we know only as "Caterina."