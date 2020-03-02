klay thompson

Klay Thompson new shoes: Rocco steals the show at Anta KT5 launch party

By and Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Klay Thompson's Anta KT5 'Rocco' Colorway Launch Party at the Chase Center went down in the books as a major success.

The Warriors star spent the day greeting smiling fans - humans and dogs alike - who waited for hours to buy the new shoes and meet one of the Bay Area's most dynamic duos.




Since the shoes were inspired by Thompson's beloved bulldog, lots of Dub Nation dogs showed up to the event.

RELATED: Klay Thompson's new shoes: Anta KT4s drop at Oaklandish store in downtown Oakland

With his own cafe, cake pops, and special plush chair, and of course, shoes designed in his honor, Rocco was the clear star of the show.

He sat on his "thrown" relaxing while Thompson signed shoes, jerseys, and even dog clothing for a happy crowd who have missed the Splash Brother this season as he nurses an ACL injury.

Apparently, he's missed them too.



"We just have such a loyal fan base, anytime you can show love it's always an honor for me," he said.

Check out the video above, and this Twitter timeline below, to see all the highlights from the big party:

















Go here for the latest news about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscodogsshoesgolden state warriorsclothingfun stuffklay thompsonchase centerbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KLAY THOMPSON
Golden State's Draymond Green problem
Warriors, local advocates march for peace in Oakland
Golden State Warriors rule out Klay Thompson's return this season
Bay Area sports legends spotted at NFC Championship Game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News