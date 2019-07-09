Klay Thompson's new shoes: Anta KT4s drop at Oaklandish store in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Klay Thompson is signing a five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors, and one of the ways he's celebrating is with some new shoes, in collaboration with ABC7 News media partner the East Bay Times.
Crowds lined up outside the Oaklandish store on Broadway in Oakland Sunday morning to get a pair of the special edition sneakers, which highlight Thompson's pre-game ritual of reading the newspaper at his locker.
Bay Area News Group's Director of Marketing Olga Mitina welcomed the collaboration.
"We are so thankful to him for supporting local news, it's so important these days," said Mitina. "He's been such a big part of this community, he really cares."
Only 200 pairs of the Anta KT4's were made.
Buyers get the shoes and a one-year subscription to the East Bay Times as a combo deal at a discount price of $179.99.
