Several schools in Sonoma County have reopened after being closed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire.Gravenstein Union, SebastopolRiver Montessori, PetalumaAlexander Valley Union, HealdsburgCloverdale Unified, CloverdaleCotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Cotati/Rohnert ParkCinnabar, PetalumaDunham, PetalumaForestville Union, ForestvilleGeyserville Unified, GeyservilleGuerneville School, GuernevilleHarmony Union, OccidentalHealdsburg Unified, HealdsburgMark West Union, Santa RosaMonte Rio, Monte RioOak Grove Union, Santa RosaPetaluma City Schools, PetalumaPiner-Olivet Union, Santa RosaSanta Rosa City SchoolsSebastopol Union, SebastopolSonoma Valley Unified, SonomaTwin Hills, SebastopolTwo Rock, PetalumaWaugh, PetalumaWest Sonoma County Union High, Sebastopol/ForestvilleWindsor Unified School District WindsorWright, Santa RosaCredo High, Cotati/Rohnert ParkKid Street Charter, Santa RosaLive Oak Charter, PetalumaPathways Charter (non-school day for staff development)REACH Charter SchoolSebastopol Independent Charter, SebastopolSCOE: Headwaters, Amarosa, special ed programs including Transition and preschoolSonoma State UniversityUC DavisWoodland Star Charter, SonomaVillage CharterWest County Special Ed ConsortiumWoodland Star Charter, Sonoma