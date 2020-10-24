2020 Election: More than 6.5M Californians have already cast their ballots, state says

According to Political Data Inc., the number of ballots returned between Sept. 24 and Oct. 23 make of 29 percent of the state's total ballots.
More than 3.5 million of those returned ballots are for registered Democrats in California, while nearly 1.4 million are for Republican voters, according to Political Data Inc.
New from @Political_Data:— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 24, 2020
6.4 million (!) ballots have been returned so far in California, making up 29% of all ballots in the state. pic.twitter.com/Tdv4bDGTpB
RELATED: I-TEAM: Alameda County reports highest mail-in ballot rejection rate in Bay Area, 2018 data shows
Californians 65 and older lead the state with the highest number of returned ballots so far, at roughly 2.3 million, accounting for 47 percent of the total ballots returned.
The 18 to 34 age range ranks lowest, with about 1.1 million ballots returned as of Oct. 23, the political data shows.
RELATED: What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
Political Data Inc. reports more than 15 million ballots are still outstanding in California with just days until Election Day.
As Nov. 3 nears, Californians can now vote at arenas and concert venues in several counties, including Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and the Cow Palace in Daily City.
The Staple Center and Golden 1 Center opened Saturday as voting centers.
RELATED: Californians voting in 'historic' numbers, more than 1.5M mail-in ballots already cast, state says
The Bill Graham Auditorium will be open Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 3. The Cow Palace will be open for voting from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24.
All registered voters in California should have received their mail-in ballot in early October.
Ballots will have prepaid postage and can returned at any time in California, including on Election Day.
A ballot can be received as late as Nov. 20 and it will still be counted, as long as it's postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
Californians can learn how to track their 2020 ballots here.
