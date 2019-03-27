Man convicted in 2012 mass shooting at Oikos University dies in custody

RELATED: Man accused in deadly mass shooting at Oakland's Oikos University pleads no contest
He passed away on March 20 while in custody. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.
He was being housed at California State Prison-Sacramento.
The shooting claimed the lives of seven people and injured three others. Goh pleaded no contest to the mass shooting.
FULL VIDEO: Lawyers respond after One Goh pleads no contest
For years, the court found that he was too far gone to stand trial. But after years of being treated for schizophrenia in a mental hospital in Santa Rosa, the court found Goh competent for trial.
RELATED: Oikos mass shooting suspect ruled unfit to stand trial
Goh was a disgruntled nursing student who had dropped out. He was demanding a tuition refund. When the university did not comply, Goh went on a shooting rampage, killing seven and injuring three.
Click here for more stories on the Oikos University mass shooting.