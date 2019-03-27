Oikos shooting

Man convicted in 2012 mass shooting at Oikos University dies in custody

One Goh is pictured in an inmate photo.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say that One Goh, the man serving a life sentence for the 2012 mass shooting at Oakland's Oikos University, has died.

He passed away on March 20 while in custody. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

He was being housed at California State Prison-Sacramento.

The shooting claimed the lives of seven people and injured three others. Goh pleaded no contest to the mass shooting.

The man accused of killing seven people in a shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 entered a no contest plea to murder charges this morning. Hear the full statements from the lawyers in the video player above.



For years, the court found that he was too far gone to stand trial. But after years of being treated for schizophrenia in a mental hospital in Santa Rosa, the court found Goh competent for trial.

Goh was a disgruntled nursing student who had dropped out. He was demanding a tuition refund. When the university did not comply, Goh went on a shooting rampage, killing seven and injuring three.

