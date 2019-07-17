Man killed after large refrigerator falls on his head at Foster Farms in Fresno

An industrial accident at Foster Farms in southwest Fresno Tuesday killed 53-year-old Alfredo Arce Razo of Caruthers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

FRESNO, Calif. -- An industrial accident at Foster Farms in southwest Fresno Tuesday killed 53-year-old Alfredo Arce Razo of Caruthers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a large refrigerator fell on Razo's head as he tried to help move it.

Paramedics took him to the hospital, but Razo died shortly after arriving.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobizarrefoster farmsappliancesfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News