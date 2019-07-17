Man killed after large refrigerator falls on his head at Foster Farms in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- An industrial accident at Foster Farms in southwest Fresno Tuesday killed 53-year-old Alfredo Arce Razo of Caruthers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say a large refrigerator fell on Razo's head as he tried to help move it.
Paramedics took him to the hospital, but Razo died shortly after arriving.
This story is developing.
