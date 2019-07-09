drug bust

Man sentenced in 2018 'meth burrito' bust in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California man received 15 years for being in possession of 14 pounds of "meth burritos."

They were confiscated last year during a traffic stop in Los Angeles. On Monday the suspect, Ricardo Renteria, was sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the value of the drugs hidden in the burrito shaped packages was about $40,000.

The police who pulled him over say he also had a loaded gun, hundreds of dollars in cash, and was a known gang member with a long criminal record.
