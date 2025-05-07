Possible plea deal reached with Ovidio Guzmán López, son of 'El Chapo'

CHICAGO -- There is a possible plea deal for a son of notorious drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.
Ovidio Guzmán López faces drug trafficking and money laundering charges.
He pleaded not guilty.
But a new plea hearing has been set for July in Chicago.
Officials say Guzmán López was considered the leader of the fentanyl division for Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.
His brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, also faces charges.
