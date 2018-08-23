BART

Man stabbed at Warm Springs BART station in Fremont

Police activity at the Warm Springs BART station in Fremont, California on August 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A man was stabbed at the Warm Springs BART station in Fremont early this morning, according to BART police.

BART police Lt. Tyrone Forte said the stabbing occurred on the access road in the station's parking lot around 2:30 a.m. today. Forte said the circumstances around the stabbing are currently unknown.

Service at the station, which starts around 4 a.m., will be unaffected by the investigation, Forte said. BART officials did say access to some of the entrances and parking lots will be limited due to the investigation.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, according to Forte. The extent of his injuries wasn't provided.

Forte said there are currently no suspects.
