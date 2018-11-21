CAMP FIRE

Man using Facebook to help Camp Fire victims

A Placer County man is using Facebook to help victims of the Camp Fire.

Rocklin resident Eric Lofholm created a Facebook group called "Paradise Fire Adopt a Family." The goal is to connect Camp Fire survivors to individuals who can help meet their needs.

"It might mean a donation, it might mean me getting my company behind you to support you, it might mean making a phone call on your behalf."

So far, the group has grown to more than 8,000 members.

Lofholm says some sponsors have opened their homes to Camp Fire survivors, while others are providing services, such as helping people fill out insurance paperwork.

You can find the group on Facebook, under Paradise Fire Adopt a Family.

