Intense search underway in Sierra Nevada for missing Marine

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Several agencies are searching for a missing Marine Corps Lieutenant who didn't return from a hiking and skiing trip in the Sierra Nevada.

Search and Rescue teams found Lt. Matthew Kraft's vehicle Friday night above Independence in Inyo County, in the same area where officials said his cell phone was last active.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said Lt. Kraft's itinerary was the Sierra High Route and he was due to return on March 4th or 5th.

Officials are using ground teams and aerial reconnaissance, but say winter storms have made search activities extremely difficult.

Lt. Kraft is based in Camp Pendleton.
