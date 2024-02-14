Mark Farrell running to be SF mayor again, vows to fire police chief if elected

Former San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell running to be mayor again and vows to fire Police Chief Bill Scott if elected

Former San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell running to be mayor again and vows to fire Police Chief Bill Scott if elected

Former San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell running to be mayor again and vows to fire Police Chief Bill Scott if elected

Former San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell running to be mayor again and vows to fire Police Chief Bill Scott if elected

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The race to become San Francisco's next mayor got a little more crowded Tuesday. Mark Farrell, a venture capitalist, is hoping to get his old job back.

In 2018, Farrell - then a city supervisor - was appointed mayor after the death of Ed Lee.

Now, Farrell joins a race including current Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Ahsha Safai and businessman and philanthropist Daniel Lurie.

During a news conference, Farrell took direct aim at Breed blaming her for what he calls the city's decline post pandemic.

Farrell says if elected, one of his top priorities would be public safety.

MORE: San Francisco mayor pushes for Prop E to broaden police powers for safety

He vowed he would have a zero tolerance approach to crime -- and would fire SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

"We need a leader that inspires every single officer in our San Francisco Police Department. A leader of our police department that fights for the budget necessary to grow our police force once again and protect residents in every neighborhood," Farrell said.

Both SFPD and Mayor Breed pushed back against Farrell's remarks, and touted their accomplishments in tackling some of the city's most pervasive problems.

ABC7 News reporter Tim Johns caught up with Mayor Breed at a local Mardi Gras event Tuesday night.

"Where have they been? We've been through a global pandemic, uprisings, challenges in this city and many of them sat and watched on the sidelines. But I and Chief Scott and other leaders of this city - we've been there dealing with the challenges," she said.

MORE: Bay Area mayors Mahan and Breed join call for Prop 47 reform to crack down on theft, drugs

During our conversation, Breed also highlighted the city's latest crime statistics.

Telling ABC7 News about the work both she and Chief Scott have done to make the city safer.

Breed says she remains the best person to lead the city into the future.

"We have seen in the numbers being released for 2023, the lowest numbers we've had in 10 years not including a global pandemic. Those things don't just happen because you sit on the sidelines and watch. They happen because you make it happen," Breed said.

The San Francisco mayoral election is in November.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live