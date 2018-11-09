CAMP FIRE

Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

"This fire took everything. It wasn't a section, it was town-wide." About 80 percent of Paradise, Calif., is gone, one city official said. (KGO-TV)

By
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The road through Paradise in Northern California's Butte County is now lined with scenes of apocalyptic destruction and jarring signs of sheer terror and panic.

RELATED: Eerie video shows burned, abandoned cars after thousands fled Butte County wildfire

Abandoned cars line roadways. There are trucks and even a school bus among them. Some ran off the road or smashed into one another as drivers tried to escape the wall of flames.

Now we know at that at least nine people have died.

Though the wind-driven flames have moved past Paradise, what they left in their wake is devastating.

VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County

In every direction, left and right, street after street, the homes are gone and so are most of the businesses.

"The town's devastated," said Paradise Mayor Jody Jones. "We're grateful that we got people out as quickly as we did yesterday, but we have a lot to do, to rebuild."

Mayor Jones and Councilman Steve Crowder surveyed what was left of their town, trying to keep an eye toward the future amid so much darkness.

"This is my business here and we're working to head over and see how our house is, I don't know if that survived," Crowder said. "About 80 percent of the houses in town are gone, and our downtown is devastated. This fire took everything. It wasn't a section, it was town-wide."

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireCamp Firecaliforniaevacuationcal firebrush firefirefightersprepare norcalNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows aftermath of terrifying escape from Butte Co. wildfire
VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
CAMP FIRE
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference
Video shows aftermath of terrifying escape from Butte Co. wildfire
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
East Bay high school football postponed because of Camp Fire smoke
Show More
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
'I thought I was going to die': Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Thousand Oaks endures fire evacuations after mass shooting
More News