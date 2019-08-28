BLYTHE, Calif. (KGO) -- This seems like something that could have been inspired by the hit television show "Breaking Bad."
The Border Patrol says it seized several pounds of methamphetamine disguised as frozen ice pops on Sunday.
RELATED: $1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes at Australian border
That explains the brightly colored bags stashed in the cooler.
The seizure happened in Blythe, California, which is near the Arizona border.
The driver and her passenger were arrested.
Meth disguised as ice pops seized at California-Arizona border
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News