Meth disguised as ice pops seized at California-Arizona border

BLYTHE, Calif. (KGO) -- This seems like something that could have been inspired by the hit television show "Breaking Bad."

The Border Patrol says it seized several pounds of methamphetamine disguised as frozen ice pops on Sunday.

That explains the brightly colored bags stashed in the cooler.

The seizure happened in Blythe, California, which is near the Arizona border.

The driver and her passenger were arrested.
