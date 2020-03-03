Bloomberg campaign's national co-chair talks final pitch ahead of Super Tuesday

They discuss stop and frisk, Joe Biden and how the Bloomberg campaign is affected by the latest Democrats who dropped out of the race.
Interesting chatting with @MikeBloomberg campaign co-chair @Michael_Nutter. He was #Philly councilman when I worked at @6abc. We talk about Bloomberg’s expectations for #SuperTuesday with #Biden surging and other moderates clearing the center lane. #DemocraticPrimary pic.twitter.com/2VrRlkemWI— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) March 2, 2020
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.