Bloomberg campaign's national co-chair talks final pitch ahead of Super Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the eve of Super Tuesday, former Philadelphia Mayor and national co-chair for the Bloomberg campaign Michael Nutter spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about the campaign's final pitch.

They discuss stop and frisk, Joe Biden and how the Bloomberg campaign is affected by the latest Democrats who dropped out of the race.



