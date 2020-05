Bloomberg campaign's national co-chair talks final pitch ahead of Super Tuesday

Interesting chatting with @MikeBloomberg campaign co-chair @Michael_Nutter. He was #Philly councilman when I worked at @6abc. We talk about Bloomberg’s expectations for #SuperTuesday with #Biden surging and other moderates clearing the center lane. #DemocraticPrimary pic.twitter.com/2VrRlkemWI — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) March 2, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the eve of Super Tuesday, former Philadelphia Mayor and national co-chair for the Bloomberg campaign Michael Nutter spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about the campaign's final pitch.They discuss stop and frisk, Joe Biden and how the Bloomberg campaign is affected by the latest Democrats who dropped out of the race.