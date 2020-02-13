President Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets

Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini! https://t.co/qIef5VhjDr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump - we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.



I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

NEW YORK -- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is on a two-day campaign swing through the South, but he's making news on Twitter in a tweet exchange with President Trump.On Thursday morning, the president tweeted that "Mini Mike is a LOSER who has money but can't debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb "Low Energy" Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini."Trump tweeted minutes later to add that "Mini Mike is a 5'4" mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians."Bloomberg then fired back that people refer to President Trump as "a carnival barking clown," adding, "They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & resources to defeat you. And I will."He closed with a meme from the movie, "Gladiator."The Twitter exchange comes on the heels of controversy surrounding newly resurfaced comments that make him appear racially insensitive in which he defends the controversial "stop-and-frisk" policing tactic and the elimination of the discriminatory housing practice known as "redlining" was an instigator of the financial meltdown.The billionaire former New York City mayor, who is now seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, launched a two-day tour of the South intended to build relationships with African Americans, who are a crucial voting bloc for the party. During a stop in Chattanooga on Wednesday, he told reporters: "We're going to do very well in the African American community."He's also opening an office this week in New Hampshire and campaigning in Tennessee and North Carolina as the Super Tuesday primary states begin early voting. But he has yet to face presidential-level scrutiny of his past record and remarks.