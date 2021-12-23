Society

Meteorologist Mike Nicco leaving ABC7 Mornings for Midday Live & ABC7 News at 4

Celebrating Mike Nicco's 15 years forecasting on ABC7 Mornings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A big change is coming to ABC7 Mornings in the new year.

After 15 years on the morning shift, Meteorologist Mike Nicco is getting a new assignment at ABC7 Bay Area.

Mike first joined the ABC7 team back in 2007. Since then he's brought life-saving weather information to the entire Bay Area.

He's reported on everything from dangerous flooding and heatwaves to winter snowstorms and climate change. He'll keep doing that in his new role on Midday Live and ABC7 News at 4, starting in January. "It's been quite a ride," said Nicco.

Taking over for Nicco in the morning, ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma. "Mike, you're like my older brother," said Tuma, "I'm ecstatic for you, that you, finally after more than a decade, no longer have to set an alarm and you'll get to sleep in. As for his new assignment, Tuma said, "I couldn't be more elated to be a part of the morning show family permanently in the new year."

Meteorologist Drew Tuma will be joining ABC7 Mornings in January.



You can watch Mike Monday-Friday at 11:00 a.m. on Midday Live and on ABC7 News at 4 p.m.

You can watch Drew on ABC7 Mornings Monday-Friday from 5-7 a.m.
