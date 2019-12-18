Milpitas Police Department catches alleged porch pirate during 'bait box' operation

.@MilpitasPD says EIGHT MINUTES is all it took for 37yo Flor Estela Hernandez of #SanJose to swipe a package from someone else’s front porch. What she didn’t know... police left the “bait box.”



All part of an on-going investigation to catch porch pirates.



At 11p. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Q3FnG6olEH