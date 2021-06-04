Missing San Mateo 16-year-old mom, 5-month-old daughter found safe, police say

SAN MATEO (KGO) -- San Mateo police announced Thursday night that a 16-year-old mom and her 5-month-old daughter have been found safe.Police say the two have been reunited with their family and are unharmed.Authorities did not release details on where they were found or what led up to their disappearance.Claudia Ramirez-Banales and her daughter Abigail were last seen Saturday night at her family's home in San Mateo.Family members told investigators Claudia wanted to live separately from them and they fear for the safety of the young family.