Missy Elliott's 1st-ever headlining tour coming to Bay Area; Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Timbaland to join

SAN FRANCISCO -- Missy Elliott is about to do something she's never done in her 30-year career: She's heading out on her very first tour as the headliner!

The hip-hop icon, who has sold 40 million records worldwide, will perform in 24 cities this year, and she'll be in good company. Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland are joining her for this musical ride.

"Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour" kicks off July 4 in Vancouver.

The tour will be here at Oakland Arena on July 9.

Elliott said, "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big!"

Tickets for the "Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour" go on sale Friday.

Tour dates and locations:

July 4 - Vancouver, BC

July 6 - Seattle, WA

July 9 - Oakland, CA

July 11 - Los Angeles, CA

July 13 - Las Vegas, NV

July 16 - Denver, CO

July 18 - Austin, TX

July 20 - Houston, TX

July 21 - Forth Worth, TX

July 24 - Tampa, FL

July 25 - Sunrise, FL

July 27 - Atlanta, GA

Aug. 1 - Baltimore, MD

Aug. 2 - Hampton, VA

Aug. 3 - Belmont Park, NY

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 8 - Washington, DC

Aug. 9 - Newark, NJ

Aug. 10 - Boston, MA

Aug. 12 - Brooklyn, NY

Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI

Aug. 17 - Montreal, QC

Aug. 19 - Toronto, ON

Aug. 22 - Rosemont, IL

