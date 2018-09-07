U.S. & WORLD

Mom, 3-year-old trampled by giraffe apparently protecting calf on South African preserve

EMBED </>More Videos

The owner of the property said the giraffe might have seen the two as a threat to her young calf. (Handout photo)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa --
A young American mom and her toddler are in critical but stable condition after being trampled by a giraffe in Africa.

Katy Williams, a doctor and wildlife specialist, was at the family's home on a sprawling nature preserve in South Africa when the giraffe began trampling the 35-year-old and her 3-year-old son, Finn, family members told ABC News.

Williams' husband was returning from a run when he saw his wife and child being harmed, they said. He managed to scare the animal away and call for help. Katy and Finn were immediately airlifted to a hospital in Johannesburg, where they underwent major surgery.

The owner of the property said the giraffe might have seen the two as a threat to her 2-month-old calf.

"This is not a case of an animal attack. This is a case of animal defense -- defending her young," Ron Magill with Zoo Miami told ABC News. "Put yourself in the place of that giraffe protecting your infant child. What wouldn't a mother do to protect her child?"

Though they are known to be graceful giants, giraffes can weigh thousands of pounds and can run faster than 35 mph.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsouth africaafricawild animalsanimal attack
U.S. & WORLD
Trump wants Justice Department to investigate NY Times op-ed writer
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock plummets
Former Pres. Obama delivers speech in Illinois
Baby sun bear comes out to play
Boyz II Men's 'sexy' national anthem heats up internet
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Trump wants Justice Department to investigate NY Times op-ed writer
Former Pres. Obama delivers speech in Illinois
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock plummets
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran cleared in self-defense shooting claims Bay Area jail abuse
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming surge today
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
VTA announces delay on Berryessa BART extension project
Show More
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Google helps pay to repair vandalized South Bay Vietnam veterans' memorial
DSS serves North Bay Assisted Living Facilities with legal notice to revoke licenses after wildfire investigation
Oakland meeting highlights problem of guns in schools
Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster?
More News