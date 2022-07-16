Mountain View officer shot during traffic stop; police searching for suspected shooter

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- A Mountain View Police Department officer was injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane when a person inside the vehicle shot at the officer, police said.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The officer did not return fire, and the suspect fled the area.

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspect crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled from the crash scene on foot.

Police said a large-scale perimeter search was being conducted in and around the downtown area, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the suspected shooter.

Several neighboring agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect.

Police said the officer, who is not being identified at this time, is expected to make a full recovery.


