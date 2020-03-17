LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- East Bay pet stores, Murphy's Paw, is helping out their community in a paw-some way.
In response to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Murphy's Paw is offering free delivery for their neighboring communities who need food for their pets.
This announcement came before health officers ordered a shelter-in-place for six Bay Area counties.
RELATED:Coronavirus Updates Live: 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place, Trump urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10
"We would be able to help by making sure that people that needed food for their pets can get it," said Dean Mancini, owner of Murphy's Paw in Livermore and Pleasanton. "We offer free delivery for people that do not want to come out of the house or are sick."
This is not the first time that Murphy's Paw has helped their community. For many years, Murphy's Paw has helped military families with free food delivery for their pets.
"We decided to do it for this instance," said Mancini. "The community has been very good to us.They have been very loyal to our store so it is a way of us to give back to them."
RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19
Murphy's Paw is offering a no-contact delivery and will operate by contacting the customer via text to inform them that their order has arrived.
"We don't want people to make a decision whether they feed themselves or feed their pets," said Mancini. "We want to make it easy for them to get through it (Coronavirus outbreak). We are going to make the best of it and we are going to help out the best that we can."
For more information, visit Murphy's Paw website.
Livermore Pet Store providing free delivery in response to the Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News