A CHP officer is blocking off Henry Road at Buhman Ave. in Napa Co. where a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man. The sheriff’s dept. says the man was armed. pic.twitter.com/P8jRaAp4Rs — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 18, 2019

An investigation is underway Monday morning after a man was shot and killed overnight by a Napa County sheriff's deputy.Officials say this all started with a traffic stop on Henry Road in Napa County around 11 p.m. Sunday.Officers say a deputy was patrolling the street when he contacted a vehicle. The sheriff's spokesperson did not say he was pulled over and did not say why, but just said that the vehicle was contacted.The deputy says shots were fired.The man in the car was killed. The deputy says the man did have a gun.They have not identified the deputy.Police say no one else was involved. There was no one else in the car and no witnesses in the very remote area.The sheriff's department says no one is commenting Monday morning.