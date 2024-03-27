Napa Co. welcomes 1st-ever all-women board of supervisors after primary election

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- History was made in the North Bay.

The final results for this month's primary were posted. Amber Manfree, Liz Alessio and incumbent Belia Ramos were elected to the board.

"We're all coming in as very qualified, very hard-working candidates," said Amber Manfree, Napa County supervisor-elect.

"It says a lot about Napa County and how progressive we are here. Really it's about representation, and I hope it sets an example for the rest of the state," said Joelle Gallagher, chairperson of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

"I think its demonstrative of the many women who are residing and working here in Napa County. Any time you get new supervisors -- you get new supervisors added to the board -- it's an exciting time," said Napa County CEO Ryan Alsop.

The supervisors have varied backgrounds. They include working for a nonprofit and community based organizations and there are several attorneys, and a scientist. Many say having an all women board in Napa County is big win for gender equity.

"There's been so much discussion about glass ceiling, difference in pay, in equity issues. I do think this is symbolic, but it's a step in the direction of good representation," said Amber Manfree, Napa County supervisor-elect.

"Our constituency chose who they believe are the most qualified individuals. They just happen to all be females. It's incredibly exciting that we get to do this together," said Belia Ramos, an incumbent Napa county supervisor.

"It's an exciting moment. I'm really grateful to be a part of it," said Supervisor Anne Cottrell.

The five-person board makes up only the second all-woman county board in California, behind Los Angeles County.

