Super Tuesday: Results for California senate, Prop 1 and other key Bay Area races

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year's California primary election includes some high-profile races for the Bay Area, as well as the presidential primary and other statewide races.

California Presidential Primary

ABC News projects that Biden will win the California Democratic primary and Trump will win the California Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

Biden and Trump each won California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

Senate

ABC News projects that in the California Senate primary, Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will advance to the November election.

Proposition 1: Gavin Newsom's Mental Health Plan

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging voters to approve a ballot initiative that he says is needed to tackle the state's homelessness crisis, a change social providers say would threaten programs that keep people from becoming homeless in the first place. In 2004, voters approved legislation that imposed a tax on millionaires to finance mental health services, generating $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue each year that has mostly gone to counties to fund mental health programs as they see fit under broad guidelines. Newsom wants to give the state more control over how that money is spent. Proposition 1 would require counties to spend 60% of those funds on housing and programs for homeless people with serious mental illnesses or substance abuse problems.

Congress - House of Representatives Races

District 12

The District 12 seat has been held by Rep. Barbara Lee for more than two decades and is now up for grabs as Lee eyes the Senate.

Those running for the seat include Lateefah Simon who's currently a BART board director. According to CalMatters, she is also the youngest-ever MacArthur genius grant recipient and she is endorsed by Lee herself along with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Some other candidates in the race include Jennifer Tran, a Cal State East Bay professor; Tony Daysog, vice mayor of Alameda and Denard Ingram, who serves on Oakland's rent board.

District 16

In November, Rep. Anna Eshoo announced she would retiring in 2024 after three decades in Congress. With her seat up for grabs, several notable public figures joined the race including tech executive Rishi Kumar and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

CalMatters predicts that with no prominent Republican candidates, there is a strong likelihood that two Democrats will emerge from the March primary to face off in the November election.

Other candidates vying for the seat include State Assembly member Evan Low, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, Palo Alto City Councilmember Julie Lythcott-Haims, the only woman in the field, and Peter Dixon a former Marine who co-founded a cybersecurity company.

Incumbents Challenged

Other representatives who are having their seats challenged this primary election are Jared Huffman (D - District 2), Mike Thompson (D - District 4), Mark Desaulnier (D - District 10), Nancy Pelosi (D - District 11), Eric Swalwell (D - District 14), Ro Khanna (D - District 17), Zoe Lofgren (D - District 18), and Jimmy Panetta (D - District 19).

Alameda County Ballot Initiatives

Measure B

This measure will align Alameda County recall guidelines with the California state law on recalling officials. This is notable because of ongoing recall efforts against Alameda County DA Pamela Price and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

San Francisco Ballot Initiatives

Proposition B: Police Officer Staffing Conditioned on Future Funding

Prop B would fund full police staffing and recruitment for 5 to 10 years, set a minimum officer staffing level and allow SFPD to request its own budget changes. The bill is backed by a coalition of city and community leaders who say it could improve public safety and financial transparency.

Proposition E: Police Department Policies and Procedures

Mayor London Breed supports this ballot measure that would grant police more crime-fighting powers, such as the use of drones and surveillance cameras. Proposition E would also reduce paperwork so police have more time to patrol. It would also allow police to pursue more suspects by vehicle, and not just in cases of a violent felony or immediate threat to public safety.

Proposition F: Illegal Substance Dependence Screening and Treatment for Recipients of Public Assistance

Prop F would cut off public assistance to people on welfare who are suspected of using drugs, unless they agree to enter a drug treatment program. Opponents say that's not only ineffective, but also creates barriers to getting real help for those who need it. Mayor London Breed supports the measure. She proposed it in response to increasing public pressure to curb public drug use and address the city's opioid epidemic.

Proposition G: Offering Algebra 1 to Eighth Graders

Prop G would make it city policy to encourage SFUSD to offer Algebra 1 to students by their eighth-grade year and to support the school district's development of its math curriculum for students at all grade levels.

San Mateo County Supervisors Race

District 4 is most competitive, with five candidates vying to replace outgoing supervisor Warren Slocum. However, the biggest candidate name is in the District 1 race. Former Congress member Jackie Speier is running for that seat, but she's a shoe-in to get to November with only one other candidate running.

Santa Clara County Supervisors

The Bay Area's largest county will have two new supervisors after long-time leaders are moving on. District 2 will have a new supervisor after Cindy Chavez termed out while District 5 Supervisor Joe Simitian is moving on as he tries to win Anna Eshoo's vacated seat in Congress.

Voter Information by County

Alameda County

Contra Costa

Marin County

Napa County

San Francisco

Santa Clara County

San Mateo County

Solano County

Sonoma County

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

