CA District 16 congressional race: Who raised most campaign funds, what they hope to bring to seat

In California's District 16 race, the four candidates who have raised the most campaign funds detail what they hope to bring to the seat if elected.

In California's District 16 race, the four candidates who have raised the most campaign funds detail what they hope to bring to the seat if elected.

In California's District 16 race, the four candidates who have raised the most campaign funds detail what they hope to bring to the seat if elected.

In California's District 16 race, the four candidates who have raised the most campaign funds detail what they hope to bring to the seat if elected.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- On the eve of California's primary election, one of the hottest races is for Anna Eshoo's seat. Eshoo is retiring after 31 years in Congress, opening up the long-held congressional seat.

A long list of candidates are vying for the seat and four have raised the most funds according to OpenSecrets.org

California primary election 2024: Key statewide, Bay Area races to watch

As of the last report on Feb. 14, newcomer Peter Dixon raised $2,786,268.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo raised $2,196,987.

State Assemblyman Evan Low raised $1,365,802 and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian raised $941,587.

Dixon is a tech entrepreneur and served in the Marine Corps.

Though he's raised the most money, he's never held office before.

Something he says gives him an edge.

VIDEO: Bay Area Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's not running for reelection after over 30 years in Congress

Silicon Valley Rep. Anna Eshoo - who earned notoriety for spearheading cybersecurity, innovation and high-tech legislation - plans to end her three-decade congressional career at the end of her term in 2024.

"I'm an outsider who has a track record of getting things done. Not just in business, not just in the federal government, but also on Capitol Hill," he said. "Voting for me and supporting me, you can you can get that outsider who knows how to get things done."

Candidate Sam Liccardo is known by many throughout the South Bay, most recently for having served two terms as San Jose mayor.

He said his experience traveling to Washington D.C. as a city leader will help him strengthen federal partnerships with local governments to address local issues.

"We'd routinely hear from members of Congress, 'Hey, that's just a local issue'", Liccardo said. "I'm running for Congress because I believe these are national issues. These are federal issues that Congress needs to lean in on."

Candidate Evan Low has served in the State Assembly since 2014 after having served in the Campbell City Council and as Campbell mayor.

He says transitioning into the federal level would be a natural progression allowing him to bring in a new generation of leadership.

RELATED: CA congressional candidates receiving big-name endorsements from South Bay leaders

"Helping to show that we reflect the values of protecting reproductive freedom, public safety, environmental change, and helping to make sure that we have an environment, a society that we want to be conducive for everyday California," Low said.

Longtime local leader Joe Simitian is currently a Santa Clara County supervisor and the candidate who has the endorsement of the retiring Anna Eshoo.

He said his goal is to introduce a different way of thinking in Washington D.C. so lawmakers at the federal level can understand many issues facing the 16th district including housing.

"(We're) going to need the federal government to sort of reevaluate how it looks at housing across the country," Simitian said. "Our region is different. It's a very pricy region, a lot of folks are shut out, trying to get folks in Washington to understand the unique challenges of our high-cost area is not going to be easy, but I am game for that effort."

The top two candidates will be able to move on to the November general election.

Though the candidates have been listed in order of the funds they've raised, San Jose State Political Science professor Melinda Jackson said in this election, it may not come down to dollars.

"In a primary election," Jackson said. "I think you're gonna see the political experience and the name recognition playing the biggest role."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live