Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo leading CA District 16 Congressional race for Anna Eshoo's seat

A few thousand votes separate the leading candidates to replace Congressmember Anna Eshoo, who is retiring, in the CA District 16 Congressional race.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Just a day after Super Tuesday in Santa Clara County, election officials have their work cut out for them, with stacks and stacks and stacks of ballots that still need to be counted.

"145,000 ballots left pending and we'll continue to process, it is a lot of work, it takes a community of our staff to do the whole process and certify the election," Michael Borja, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said.

And candidates in some races are hoping those uncounted ballots will make a difference.

In the contest for the U.S. House seat in District 16 to replace the retiring Anna Eshoo, one person has a clear lead.

In California's District 16 race, the four candidates who have raised the most campaign funds detail what they hope to bring to the seat if elected.

As of 3:30 p.m., less than 2,000 votes separate the candidates in second and third place.

"We expected it to be a very tough contest and it was," Sam Liccardo, a candidate for the California Congressional District 16 race said.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is leading the race.

He hopes knocking on 2,500 doors helped him secure one of the two spots on November's ballot.

"This is how campaigns are run, and certainly how I've won in the past, is making sure we have a grassroots operation, that really engages people around the challenges that they're struggling with the most," he said. "We'll continue to wait for the votes to get counted. In the meantime, I'll make my preparations for November."

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who has Eshoo's endorsement, is currently in second.

"The margin is healthy, it's clear, I'm really looking forward to November," Simitian said.

He says he's confident he will be on the ballot this November.

"I think what sets me apart is the fact that I've represented 14 of the 15 cities in this district and I've actually tackled big problems as a legislator and gotten results and improved people's lives," he said.

Silicon Valley Rep. Anna Eshoo - who earned notoriety for spearheading cybersecurity, innovation and high-tech legislation - plans to end her three-decade congressional career at the end of her term in 2024.

Assemblymember Evan Low is sitting in third, but he's staying optimistic.

"Yes, politics can be a blood sport, full contact, but at the end of the day, I'm excited about the energy this has also provided that demonstrates the type of vitality and hope and inspiration and I want to be a good reflection of that, so that others can answer the call for service as well," Low said.

Official election results will not be certified until 30 days after the election by the Registrar of Voters.

