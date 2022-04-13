travel

Enter all national parks for free this Saturday in honor of National Park Week

EMBED <>More Videos

Enter all national parks for free this Saturday in honor of National Park Week

FRESNO, Calif. -- You can visit any national park for free this Saturday as entrance fees are waived in celebration of National Park Week.

The National Park Foundation said National Park Week gives people a chance to enjoy some fresh air.

Camping fees are still in effect for those who want to stay overnight.

There are three other free national park days later this year.

You'll also be able to visit a park for free on August 4 for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, National Public Lands Day on September 24 and Veterans Day on November 11.

RELATED: California library cardholders can check out free passes to state parks
EMBED More News Videos

The passes are good for entry to over 200 participating state parks.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniayosemite national parktravelnational park servicesequoia national parku.s. & worldkings canyon national park
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Video shows fresh blanket of Sierra snow
Georgia airport reclaims its title as the world's busiest
CA library cardholders can check out free state park passes
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
TOP STORIES
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks: Source
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Manhunt underway after 29 hurt in NYC subway shooting
Mountain View police search for baby abducted by mother
San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken, 31, makes major league history...
Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support
Redding woman Sherri Papini admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
Show More
Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo
Google files suit against alleged fraudster in online puppy scam
Bay Area district works to connect students with six-figure jobs
Police identify another suspect in mass Sacramento shooting
Bay Area mayor paying for year of rent to help end homelessness
More TOP STORIES News