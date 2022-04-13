Enter all national parks for free this Saturday in honor of National Park Week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11717292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The passes are good for entry to over 200 participating state parks.

FRESNO, Calif. -- You can visit any national park for free this Saturday as entrance fees are waived in celebration of National Park Week.The National Park Foundation said National Park Week gives people a chance to enjoy some fresh air.Camping fees are still in effect for those who want to stay overnight.There are three other free national park days later this year.You'll also be able to visit a park for free on August 4 for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, National Public Lands Day on September 24 and Veterans Day on November 11.