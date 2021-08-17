Sports

ESPN and ABC's NBA Christmas Day slate to feature Lakers vs. Nets in Prime Time

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives past Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in New York. (Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK -- ESPN and ABC will combine to nationally televise all five NBA Christmas Day games on Saturday, December 25, 2021 - a slate that spans 13 consecutive hours of marquee live event coverage.

This year marks ESPN and ABC's 20th consecutive season of NBA coverage, including Christmas Day games.

The Christmas Day slate includes a blockbuster prime-time matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT as the Los Angeles Lakers, led by the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, host the Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. The game will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN.

ABC's national Christmas Day tripleheader begins at 2:30 p.m. ET | 11:30 a.m. PT as the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by NBA Finals M.V.P. Giannis Antetokounmpo, host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum.

ABC's coverage continues at 5:00 p.m. ET | 2:00 PT as the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

ESPN will bookend the five-game Christmas Day slate, with coverage tipping off at 12:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 a.m. PT from historic Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks and Julius Randle will host the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young in an NBA Playoffs rematch.

In the NBA Christmas nightcap at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN will televise a Western Conference showdown as Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Luka Doni and the Dallas Mavericks.

Additional information regarding the 2021-2022 NBA regular-season schedule will be issued at a later date.

All 2021 NBA Christmas Day telecasts will be available on the ESPN App and the ABC App where available (each via authenticated live streaming).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnbaespn
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News