New legislation would add points to driver's license if caught using cellphone while driving

It has been six months since a driver on a cell phone killed CHP officer Kirk Griess and another driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Fairfield.Now, Officer Griess' widow is on a mission to get behind legislation to take distracted drivers off the streets. To prevent deaths like Officer Griess', AB47 was announced last week. It would add a point to the driver's license of anyone caught on a cellphone while driving, something CHP officers see often.Also starting this week, Highway Patrol will be on high alertIf it's approved AB47 would go into effect January 1, 2021.