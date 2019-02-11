New legislation would add points to driver's license if caught using cellphone while driving

EMBED </>More Videos

It has been six months since a driver on a cell phone killed CHP officer Kirk Griess and another driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Fairfield. (KGO-TV)

Luz Pena
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
It has been six months since a driver on a cell phone killed CHP officer Kirk Griess and another driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

RELATED: Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist in Fairfield was on phone

Now, Officer Griess' widow is on a mission to get behind legislation to take distracted drivers off the streets. To prevent deaths like Officer Griess', AB47 was announced last week. It would add a point to the driver's license of anyone caught on a cellphone while driving, something CHP officers see often.

Also starting this week, Highway Patrol will be on high alert

RELATED: Fallen CHP Ofc. Kirk Griess honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends

If it's approved AB47 would go into effect January 1, 2021.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killeddistracted drivingcellphone distractionscellphonecalifornia highway patrolVacavilleFairfield
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist was on phone
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Show More
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More News