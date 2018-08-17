VIDEOS: Fallen CHP Ofc. Kirk Griess honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Friends, family, colleagues and the community joined together to honor the life of fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess at a memorial in Vacaville on Friday.

RELATED: Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist in Fairfield was on phone

Ofc. Griess was killed by an alleged distracted driver on I-80 in Fairfield.

The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.

Below are some of the speakers from the service:

VIDEO: Daughter of fallen CHP officer says she's following in his footsteps
EMBED More News Videos

Kadi Griess, the daughter of fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess, described how her father inspired her to follow in his footsteps.


VIDEO: 'He was an inspiration': Fellow officers remember fallen Ofc. Kirk Griess
EMBED More News Videos

Present and former Solano Area Motor Squad members speak at the memorial service for CHP Officer Kirk Griess, accompanied by a group of Stormtroopers.


VIDEO: Daughter of fallen CHP officer describes father as 'life of the party'
EMBED More News Videos

Kaci Griess describes fallen Ofc. Kirk Griess as the "life of the party" who was a true rockstar, actively involved in his children's lives.


VIDEO: Police commissioner says fallen Ofc. Kirk Griess 'leaves behind a great legacy'
EMBED More News Videos

Commissioner Warren Stanley spoke at the memorial service for fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess, saying he honorably served the community and that he leaves behind a great legacy.



VIDEO: Officer Will Lee delivers eulogy for fallen CHP officer
EMBED More News Videos

Officer Will Lee delivered the eulogy for fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess.

