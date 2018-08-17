VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Friends, family, colleagues and the community joined together to honor the life of fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess at a memorial in Vacaville on Friday.
RELATED: Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist in Fairfield was on phone
Ofc. Griess was killed by an alleged distracted driver on I-80 in Fairfield.
The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.
Below are some of the speakers from the service:
VIDEO: Daughter of fallen CHP officer says she's following in his footsteps
VIDEO: 'He was an inspiration': Fellow officers remember fallen Ofc. Kirk Griess
VIDEO: Daughter of fallen CHP officer describes father as 'life of the party'
VIDEO: Police commissioner says fallen Ofc. Kirk Griess 'leaves behind a great legacy'
VIDEO: Officer Will Lee delivers eulogy for fallen CHP officer