CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield identified by officials

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was killed in a collision involving a truck near Fairfield Friday morning, according to the CHP.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
He was identified as Solano-area officer Kirk Griess. He was thrown from the motorcycle over a guardrail.



The accident happened on westbound I-80 at North Texas Street. Traffic in the area was very slow.

No further details were immediately available.

