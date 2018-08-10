He was identified as Solano-area officer Kirk Griess. He was thrown from the motorcycle over a guardrail.
Local police at Northbay Regional Medical Center in Fairfield to pay their respects to a fallen CHP officer. pic.twitter.com/e606INcP2j— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) August 10, 2018
The accident happened on westbound I-80 at North Texas Street. Traffic in the area was very slow.
No further details were immediately available.
While we continue our public safety work today we mourn the line-of-duty death of @chpSolano Area Officer Kirk Griess, ID 15810 who died this morning at the hospital after being struck on Interstate 80. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/32qnBQpFwf— CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) August 10, 2018
Our hearts are heavy with the news of the line of duty death of CHP Officer Kirk Griess of the Solano CHP Office. Officer Griess was involved in a vehicle collision this morning. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow officers as we all process this difficult news. pic.twitter.com/r5ja25PWSA— WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) August 10, 2018