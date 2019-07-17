Nia Wilson

Man accused of killing Nia Wilson found competent to stand trial

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A judge has ruled that the suspect in the murder Nia Wilson is mentally competent to stand trial.

John Cowell is accused of stabbing Wilson to death on the MacArthur BART platform last July.

RELATED: Nia Wilson's family frustrated by another delay in John Cowell case

The judge reviewed reports of three doctors; one believed Cowell lacked competency, another did not render a decision and the third found him to be competent.

The suspect is scheduled to be in court on August 2 to enter a plea.

