Nia Wilson's family frustrated by another delay in John Cowell case

The case against the man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the West Oakland BART station was delayed again in court today, frustrating the victim's family.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The case against the man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson was delayed again in court today, frustrating the victim's family.

A psychiatric report on John Cowell was expected to be discussed in court today, but the case was postponed to next Friday.

Prosecutor Butch Ford explained outside of court, "We just continued it until next Friday so we can discuss the report because we just got it today."

The defense attorney also asked the judge to keep the report under seal, calling it personal. The judge did not address the request.

Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death last summer at the BART Macarthur Station.

Police say the attack appeared to be random, that there was no motive.

Nia's family believes it was racially motivated and wanted the case to move forward today.

"It's frustrating. I wish they could move on with this case, this back and forth is um, very emotional. To be incompetent you don't get to choose a color. I think the only problem Mr. Cowell has is being a coward and a racist because when you are crazy you don't pick and choose colors. That's all I have to say," said Ansar Mohammed, Nia's father, outside of court.

If convicted, Cowell could face the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

