DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --The family of Oakland's MacArthur BART station stabbing victim Nia Wilson is suing the transit agency, saying it should have done more to protect her and her sister.
Investigators believe a transient randomly attacked Wilson at the station.
The family's lawsuit alleges BART never should have allowed suspect John Cowell into its stations. Cowell had been stopped for fare evasion in the days before Wilson's murder and was arrested at a BART station the day after.
ABC7 News has reached out to BART for comment on the lawsuit.
