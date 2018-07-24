BART

Here's how you can help the family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

This undated image shows Nia Wilson. The 18-year-old died in a stabbing at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Nia Wilson/Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was killed in an apparent random attack at the MacArthur BART station.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than $27,700 has been raised for her family.

Click here to make a donation.

