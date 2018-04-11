NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay pot farm presses forward after devastating fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Bay fires were devastating for homeowners and businesses. That includes some of the area's cannabis growers. (KGO-TV)

By
GLEN ELLEN, Calif. (KGO) --
The North Bay fires were devastating for homeowners and businesses. That includes some of the area's cannabis growers.

"This barn went twice as far, all the way down to that hay and then there was a whole 'nother barn over here the same size."

The Nuns Fire started in the early evening on October 8.

"I didn't wake up until 2 a.m. and I came down here and everything was on fire by that point," explained Erich Pearson.

Pearson is founder of SPARC, a cannabis company that has provided safely grown cannabis for medical patients since 1998.

RELATED: The North Bay Wildfires, Six Months Later

He woke up to a fire-storm.

"The home on the northwest corner of the property was on fire, the trailer on the northwest corner of the property was on fire, the entire neighborhood across the street had already burned or was on fire," said Pearson.

The fire also destroyed his cannabis farm. Millions of dollars in premium weed went up in smoke.

"So pretty much everything from this farm last year - nothing made it to the end consumer," said Pearson.

He and his workers refused to evacuate, they put out the word that they would be staying to his neighbors, taking in displaced animals while he figured out how to salvage what was left of his business.

"Just letting folks know we were here, so we did a lot of work with cats and dogs and checking on people's homes and stuff like that. We stayed quite busy for a week, I don't think we slept very much," said Pearson.

TAKE ACTION: How you can help with North Bay fire relief

SPARC operates four dispensaries in the Bay Area. Patients who use their products depend on that high quality product to relieve their pain.

Droneview7 took a look overhead, and today you can see green where the earth was scorched black.

Permits to rebuild their facility are in the works and Pearson says he's working as quickly to get back up and running. It will take time for the roots to set in, in the shadow of an unimaginable disaster.

"We're replanting everything we planted last year, so we're in rebuild mode," said Pearson.

Written and Produced by Ken Miguel

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanaNorth Bay Firesbusinesscannabis watchGlen Ellen
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with North Bay fire relief
How you can help with North Bay fire relief
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Cannabis in California: What you can and can't do
Wine industry looks to uncork pot opportunities
NORTH BAY FIRES
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News