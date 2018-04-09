  • LIVE VIDEO California police chiefs discuss proposed bill over peace officers' use of force
NORTH BAY FIRES

The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later

The fires that raged across the North Bay are one of the worst disasters in California history, but sometimes the worst of times bring out the best in us.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with North Bay fire relief

ABC7 has stood with the North Bay from the first fires to the rebuilding happening right now. This week, see special coverage of "The North Bay Fires: Six Months Later" in every ABC7 newscast.

The North Bay Fires: Six Months Later:

Here's a look back at some of our best photos and videos, and uplifting stories that surfaced from this devastating disaster.

Best Photos:

Best Videos:

Incredible Animal Stories:

Communities Come Together:

Tips from ABC7

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
