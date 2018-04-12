Carlynne Blodgett’s home 🏡 in Santa Rosa burned 🔥 to the ground 6 months ago. Her husband Neil searched through every piece of char w/his hands 🤚🏾 & *found* the ring he gave her on the anniversary of their 1st date & 10 year wedding 👰🏻 anniversary. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fQEPX1IOYg