North Bay Fires

North Bay wildfire victim writes book about experience during fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Brian Feis is a graphic novelist living in a rented house in Windsor, seventeen months after the North Bay Fires burned his family home in Larkfield Estates.

By
WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Every book starts with a line, a word, or a scratch. Here's a case of one also beginning with a journey back.

"My life will always be divided into before the fire and after the fire," said Brian Feis.

RELATED: Artist creates comic strip to tell about his personal devastation from the fires

Feis is a graphic novelist living in a rented house in Windsor, seventeen months after the North Bay Fire burned his family home in Larkfield Estates. It's a story he could not let go untold.

That morning after the fire, Feis began his writing and drawing process.

"You have to wallow in it a little bit. You have to think fire, fire, fire for the better part of a year. I'm not always sure that's healthy."



The book is titled, "A Fire Story." It has 160 pages, 150 drawings, and a universal experience.

"It is a book about our fire and how people respond and react to any kind of disaster," said Feis, who showed us some of his original drawings.
They share every little detail, moment after moment, from deciding to leave, to packing in 15 minutes, to calling the children, to escaping on a crowded highway-- and those are only the first few pages. A Fire Story documents the good, the bad, and tries to put them into a broader context.

"Telling the story gives me a sense of control over it. I control the universe inside that page."

RELATED: North Bay man forced from flooded home, previous home lost in Tubbs Fire

On Tuesday, "A Fire Story" finally reached bookshelves. The publisher printed 20,000 copies and has ordered more. It's the end of a 17-month creation for Feis, and just in time.

"Our house is under construction and if we are lucky we will be there in a couple of months," Feis told us.

That makes the beginning of a new chapter, after the fire.

Check out more stories about the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
artbooksevacuationfirenorth bay fires
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Artist creates comic strip to tell about his personal devastation from the fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
North Bay man forced from flooded home, previous home lost in Tubbs Fire
PG&E bankruptcy turns into double whammy for wildfire victims
Investigators say Tubbs Fire was not caused by PG&E
Gov. Newsom responds to Cal Fire's report clearing PG&E of blame in Tubbs Fire
TOP STORIES
Worthless Chinese art may bankrupt Oakland school
Man accused of assault at UC Berkeley facing felonies
South Lake Tahoe residents get closer look at Hwy 50 diversion plan
City officials looking into storage lockers for homeless in San Jose
CA attorney general will not charge officers in Stephon Clark shooting
North Bay bracing for more flooding as new storm moves in
Hat signed by Trump raises money for school affected by Camp Fire
Show More
Second HIV patient cured, doctors say
Accuweather Forecast: Rain, wind to intensify overnight
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
White House slams Democrats' latest investigation of Trump
Raiders close to deal to play in Oakland in 2019
More TOP STORIES News