Personal Finance

North Carolina dump truck operator accidentally buys 2 identical lotto tickets, wins 2 jackpots

EMBED <>More Videos

Improve your chances of winning scratch-off prizes

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. -- A Fayetteville, North Carolina man accidentally won the same lottery twice, doubling his jackpot and taking home more than half a million dollars.

The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.

Dump truck operator Scotty Thomas, 49, wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket for the upcoming Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he went online, paid his $2 and picked his numbers.

"I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," said Thomas, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Turns out, Thomas had already bought the same $2 ticket for the same Lucky for Life drawing.

Fortunately for him, his flub was actually a blessing in disguise. That's because his numbers hit.

Thomas matched all 5 of the white balls, meaning he won the drawing's second highest prize: $25,000 each year for the rest of his life--or in this case, since he picked the same numbers on two different tickets, $50,000 a year.

"When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," Thomas said. "It's just a blessing."

Thomas opted for a lump sum of $780,000 for both tickets instead of annual payments, according to the lottery, saying he wanted to invest in his business, pay off bills, help his family and perhaps buy a house.

After taxes, he netted $551,851, the lottery said.

MORE | SuperLotto ticket worth $38M sold at Santa Clarita gas station
EMBED More News Videos

A SuperLotto ticket worth $38 million with all six winning numbers was sold at Plum Canyon Shell gas station in Santa Clarita.



CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenorth carolinajackpotmoneyu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News