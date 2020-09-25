Local filmmakers organize 'Celebrity Storytime' to fundraise for Oakland's Fairyland

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal are holding a fundraiser for the beloved theme park Saturday.
RELATED: Oakland's Fairyland in financial trouble, unsure of reopening amid coronavirus pandemic
The duo made the film "Blindspotting," which is set and shot around Oakland.
Diggs and Casal, both Oakland natives, will be hosting "Celebrity Storytime" to raise funds for the park and celebrate its 70th anniversary.
To register for the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 26, visit the event page.
The park has been in business for seven decades and the fundraiser aims to keep them open for generations to come.
"Donations will fund our commitment to have more types of families experience the magic and wonders of Fairyland and to see themselves represented in more of the stories we tell through our puppet shows, Toddler Storytime, on our Talking Storybook Boxes, and in more languages, and in the new fairytale set we hope to design and build in 2021," the event site reads.
The virtual event itself is free, but people are encouraged to donate.
The duo is also asking people share videos remembering their childhood at the park using the hashtag #FairylandLove.
We want to know what Fairyland means to you!— Children's Fairyland (@FairylandCA) September 21, 2020
Record a short video, write a few sentences dig up some old photos – show your #FairylandLove! 1/ pic.twitter.com/XZZUYM6oRw