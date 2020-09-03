Family & Parenting

Closed during pandemic, Oakland's treasured Fairyland holds fundraiser for 70th birthday

Fairyland is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and could use some birthday love.
By Julianne Herrera

In this photo take Thursday July 12, 2012, two girls play beneath "The Old Lady in the Shoe" at the entrance of Fairyland in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's beloved Children's Fairyland turned 70 Wednesday.

This Oakland treasure is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and could use some birthday love.

"Children and families are eager to return to Fairyland," their website says. "With your help, we'll be ready!"

The park is holding a fundraiser, hoping they won't have to close permanently, so families can keep coming back to make memories for generations to come.

If you want to help support, you can make a donation on their website here.

