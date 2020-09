Closed during pandemic, Oakland's treasured Fairyland holds fundraiser for 70th birthday

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's beloved Children's Fairyland turned 70 Wednesday.This Oakland treasure is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and could use some birthday love."Children and families are eager to return to Fairyland," their website says. "With your help, we'll be ready!"The park is holding a fundraiser, hoping they won't have to close permanently, so families can keep coming back to make memories for generations to come.If you want to help support, you can make a donation on their website here.