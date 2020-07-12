Oakland's Fairyland in financial trouble, unsure of reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

The iconic amusement park closed its doors in March due to the shelter-in-place orders.
The park's executive director tells SFGate they've now run out of money from a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Now the park is unsure when or how it will reopen.
They have been hosting a small camp in recent weeks, but visitors still aren't allowed.
On Fairyland's website, you can make donations here.
