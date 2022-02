OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 5th annual Black Joy Parade & festival has been cleared for liftoff after years of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, bringing family-friendly fun and Black history to Oakland on Sunday, Feb. 27.The founder and CEO of the free event, Elisha Greenwell, joined ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson to break down the importance of the festival, and what to know before attending.Click the video player above to watch the full interview, and be sure to tune into ABC7 News' new digital streaming show, ABC7@7, broadcast every day at 7 a.m.