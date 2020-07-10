Coronavirus California

6-year-old girl raises more than $100K to help save Oakland Zoo

By and Jocelyn Fiset
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 6-year-old Castro Valley girl who is raising money to help save the Oakland Zoo by selling bracelets is celebrating a big milestone -- she just raised more than $100,000!

Andy Soulard's mom, Kelly, shared a video on Facebook of Andy making the big announcement. "Thank you for the donations. We raised $100,000 so far," said Andy excitedly in the video.

Of course, since Andy is such zoo lover, she had to also include a fun fact from zookeeper Alicia in her message. "Do you know that jaguars have the strongest bite in the cat family?"

The Oakland Zoo is struggling financially after having to close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has not yet been allowed to reopen and now its future is in jeopardy.

Andy plans to raise money as long as the Oakland Zoo needs it. If you donate $25 or more, you can get one of her homemade bracelets.



You'll find our original story below:

East Bay 6-year-old girl makes bracelets to raise money to help save Oakland Zoo


A 6-year-old girl from the East Bay heard the news that the Oakland Zoo could be closing permanently and felt she had to do something to help save it.

Andy Soulard has been a member of the Oakland Zoo since she was baby. She had an idea to raise money to prevent the zoo from closing for good.

"I'm kinda doing donations, and I'm making bracelets for people to buy," said Andy. "When they donate the money, we give them bracelets."

Andy's mother created the Facebook campaign with an initial goal of $200 dollars. Andy made the first donation with the money she received from the tooth fairy.

RELATED: 'A community treasure': Oakland Zoo fighting for survival amid COVID-19 closure, will run out of reserves soon

One week later, her campaign has been shared over 1,000 times and has raised over $60,000. Raising money for a good cause isn't new to Andy.

Every birthday, she asks for her friends and family to donate to a charity instead of receiving birthday gifts. As an early birthday gift, she is choosing to help the animals at the Oakland Zoo.



"The idea that this place that we visited so many times and we have been members there for years," said Kelly Soulard, Andy's mother. "We have so many fond memories there. She was really upset at the fact that she might not be able to visit there again."

This summer, Andy had plans to attend summer camp at the Oakland Zoo. Now, she is utilizing her craft by making handmade beaded bracelets to try keep the zoo afloat.

"There are words on them. It says I love Oakland Zoo," said Andy. "Or there's like fancy bracelets."

RELATED: 10-year-old East Bay girl launches art fundraiser to provide meals for frontline workers battling COVID-19

"At 6 years old, it makes me so proud and I look forward to what she could do in the future," said Kelly Soulard.

Andy's small act of kindness is making a big impression and inspiring others.

"I know it is such a hard time right now with everything going on," said Soulard. "It has been a really beautiful experience for us to see people that we don't know coming together for a good cause just wanting to keep the zoo around."

Andy plans to raise money as long as the Oakland Zoo needs it. Her handmade bracelets go to those who donate at least $25 or more.




If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscastro valleyoakland zoozoocommunity journalistcoronavirus californiaoutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemicabc7 originalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19oakland zooanimals in perilwild animalsbuzzworthycastro valleyanimalscommunitydonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
4th-grader launches fundraiser for medical workers battling COVID-19
'A community treasure': Oakland Zoo fighting for survival amid COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
COVID-19 updates:: SF reopening plan updated
SF Zoo allowed to reopen next week, officials announce
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early amid COVID-19 crisis
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland elementary school reopening plan includes small group instruction
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
SF supervisor explains inspiration behind 'CAREN' Act
SF Zoo allowed to reopen next week, officials announce
Student who picked up trash in college accepted to Harvard Law
Show More
COVID-19 updates:: SF reopening plan updated
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
Racist rant: Man resigns as CEO after calling Fresno bartender racial slur
More TOP STORIES News