Mayor Libby Schaaf discusses future of Oakland Zoo, path to reopening amid COVID-19 uncertainty

The Oakland Zoo is "truly a special asset for our community," the mayor said in an interview Wednesday on ABC7's Midday Live.
The zoo was forced to close in March when the pandemic began and is now facing permanent closure unless it's allowed to reopen.
"We can't continue to go on with no revenue and still stay in business," the CEO of the zoo, Dr. Joel Parrot, told ABC7 last week.
The zoo would like to be classified as an outdoor museum or botanical garden, which have been allowed to reopen under county regulations.
In the interview with Mayor Schaaf, she encouraged Alameda County to apply for a variance to allow the Oakland Zoo to reopen safely.
"That is what I've been told by the state needs to be done. And let us all agree, the zoo is an incredible asset, and while we wait for the next step to approve their safe opening, those of who can afford it should send a little contribution to the zoo," the mayor said. "We have got to care for those animals, many of whom were rescued."
Schaff went on to say the zoo, being outside and spread out, is also good for visitors' mental health.
The zoo's proposal to reopen would allow visitors by reservation only and capacity would be capped at 2,500.
Masks and social distancing would also be required. Zoo rides, restaurants and indoor exhibits would stay closed.
Under Alameda County's current reopening plan, things like outdoor museums, outdoor dining, outdoor fitness and summer school have been permitted since June 19. The next phase of the plan, which would allow for salons to reopen and indoor dining to resume, was paused on June 29.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county has 7,245 cases of COVID-19.
