Coronavirus

Mayor Libby Schaaf discusses future of Oakland Zoo, path to reopening amid COVID-19 uncertainty

The Oakland Zoo is "truly a special asset for our community," the mayor said Wednesday.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With news that the Oakland Zoo is losing $2 million per month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Libby Schaaf is encouraging California and Alameda County officials to take the appropriate steps to allow the zoo to reopen.

The Oakland Zoo is "truly a special asset for our community," the mayor said in an interview Wednesday on ABC7's Midday Live.

The zoo was forced to close in March when the pandemic began and is now facing permanent closure unless it's allowed to reopen.

"We can't continue to go on with no revenue and still stay in business," the CEO of the zoo, Dr. Joel Parrot, told ABC7 last week.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Oakland Zoo at risk of closing permanently unless it's allowed to reopen, CEO says

The zoo would like to be classified as an outdoor museum or botanical garden, which have been allowed to reopen under county regulations.

In the interview with Mayor Schaaf, she encouraged Alameda County to apply for a variance to allow the Oakland Zoo to reopen safely.

"That is what I've been told by the state needs to be done. And let us all agree, the zoo is an incredible asset, and while we wait for the next step to approve their safe opening, those of who can afford it should send a little contribution to the zoo," the mayor said. "We have got to care for those animals, many of whom were rescued."

Schaff went on to say the zoo, being outside and spread out, is also good for visitors' mental health.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Oakland Zoo tries to stay afloat while caring for, feeding animals with zero ticket revenue

The zoo's proposal to reopen would allow visitors by reservation only and capacity would be capped at 2,500.

Masks and social distancing would also be required. Zoo rides, restaurants and indoor exhibits would stay closed.

Under Alameda County's current reopening plan, things like outdoor museums, outdoor dining, outdoor fitness and summer school have been permitted since June 19. The next phase of the plan, which would allow for salons to reopen and indoor dining to resume, was paused on June 29.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the county has 7,245 cases of COVID-19.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandoakland zoocoronavirusreopening californialibby schaafcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area bluegrass band provides unique experience to Oakland Zoo animals
Oakland Zoo at risk of closing for good amid pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
SF health officials release school reopening guidelines
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
COVID-19 updates: SF health officials release new guidelines for reopening schools
Bay Area teachers, medical professionals worried after Trump pressures schools to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF health officials release school reopening guidelines
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy
3 more counties added to watch list, Newsom announces
Bay Area teachers, medical professionals worried after Trump pressures schools to reopen
Vallejo PD to release bodycam video from fatal shooting of man
State's watch list grows to 26 counties
Show More
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
COVID-19 updates: SF health officials release new guidelines for reopening schools
United to furlough up to 36,000 employees in October
Stanford University says it will cut 11 of its varsity sports programs
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
More TOP STORIES News